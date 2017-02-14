Berryville Woman Wins $100K Scratcher Lottery

by Shannon Cay

BERRYVILLE, Ark. – A woman from Berryville wins 100-thousand dollars playing a “five dollar lucky you” ticket in Carroll County on Friday.

A release from the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery says Betty McClellan purchased the scratch-off ticket at the Trimble Food Mart in Berryville. McClellan says she is going to give half of the money to her son and is undecided about what to do with the rest of it.

Officials say the local food mart will also receive 10-thousand dollars in commission for the sale.

According to the release, the Arkansas Scholarship lottery has provided almost 700-million dollars for in-state college scholarships to students in the state.