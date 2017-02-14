County Proceeding with Roundabout, Round Mtn. Bridge

by Sam Clanton

FORSYTH, Mo. – The Taney County Commission enters into a professional services agreement for design of a new roundabout at Highways 160 and 76 in Forsyth.

The roundabout is part of the new Highway 76 – Bull Shoals Lake bridge project, which is scheduled to get underway this year.

HDR, Inc. will design the roundabout. Taney County Presiding Commissioner Mike Scofield…

Construction of the roundabout is expected to cost about 1-million dollars. This project has been approved for the Missouri Moves cost-share program.

Also on Monday, commissioners approve a notice to proceed with a new bridge over Bull Creek on Round Mountain Road. Interim Road & Bridge Administrator Randy Haes…

The notice to proceed carries a soft-match credit of 336-thousand 471 dollars. The Round Mountain Bridge is expected to cost approximately 1-point-5 million dollars.