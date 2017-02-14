Dorothy A. Booth, 77, of Forsyth died Monday February 13, 2017 in Cox Medical Center Branson. The informal memorial service will be at 2:00 PM Saturday, February 18 in the Johnson Community Building located on Hwy 160 East. Kissee Mills.

Dorothy Ayres Booth was born Sunday, September 10, 1939 in Altoona, AL to J. C. and Myrtle Irene (Simons) Fortenberry. She attended school in Stuttgart, AR. After high school, she moved to Memphis where she married and had one child. She spent five years working as the personal assistant to Elvis Presley at Graceland. Later she moved to McNary County, TN to work as personal assistant to the Pusser Family while the “Walking Tall” movies were being filmed. She then decided to switch professions and became the first female comedian to work in the Ozarks. Her very successful career earned her the first Ozark Traditions Award from the Branson Entertainment Awards in 2000. In 2007 she retired due to illness.

Dorothy was an entertainer by nature. On the stage she was known as “Bessie Bugg.” She enjoyed shopping, decorating and entertaining. She was an avid reader and active in the Branson entertainment scene. She was a judge in the Elvis Presley Look-alike contests and was active in the Forsyth High School JROTC program. She was an honorary member of the Goldwing Motorcycle Club and attended the Grace Apostolic Church.

She is survived by one daughter, Laura Jaime Hamner of Kissee Mills; one sister, Judy Hurst and husband, Steven of Kissee Mills; Three grandchildren, Kendel A. Morris, Matthew Rodgers, Natalie Knight and three great-grandchildren; nephew and niece, Jolee and Amber Morgan of Kissee Mills and J. R. and Katie Evans of Kissee Mills.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth, MO.