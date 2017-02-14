Glenn Barnard, age 91, of Stella, Missouri passed away Saturday, February 11, 2017 at Mercy Hospital in Joplin, Missouri.

He was born April 15, 1925 in Harrisonville, Missouri the son of Charles E. and Lillie May (Winchel) Barnard. On April 8, 1966 in Harrisonville he was united in marriage to Mary Willis and is now reunited with her in Paradise. Also surviving are one son, William Glenn Barnard and his wife Nicole of Belton, Texas; one daughter, Ruth Ann Spano and her husband George of Lakewood, Colorado; Foster son Karl Jacobs of Oklahoma; grandchildren are Shannon Bohannon, La Teresa Nagy, Louis Barnard, Lillie Barnard, and foster grandchildren are Karl Ray Jacobs Jr. and his sister Christina Poitras; several great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

Preceding him in death were his parents; his wife Mary; a granddaughter, Cindy Chamberlin and all of his brothers and sisters.

Glenn grew up and received his education in Harrisonville, Missouri. During World War II he served in the United States Army from August 19, 1943 until November 27, 1945. He worked in construction and was a member of Local Union 663 in Kansas City, Missouri. Most of his life was spent in Missouri and 1979 he moved from Harrisonville, Missouri to Stella, Missouri, where he raised cattle. He was a member of Kingdom Hall-Jehovah’s Witness in Monett, Missouri. His favorite pastime was watching his cattle.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at McQueen Funeral Home in Wheaton, Missouri. Pastor Billy Joe Gentry will conduct the services. Burial will be in Macedonia Cemetery at Stella.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. Tuesday at McQueen Funeral Home in Wheaton.

Contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans in memory of Glen.