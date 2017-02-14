Inaugural Archery Tournament to Benefit Hollister Band Trip

by Tim Church

HOLLISTER, Mo. – The Hollister Booster Club is hosting its inaugural Archery Tournament on February 25th, at the Hollister High School, to raise money for the Hollister Band Department.

The tournament will consist of 12 to 15 targets that are 15 to 60 yard ranges. Teams will be made up of three people and the entry is 20-dollars per person.

Committee Planning Member Mike Tucker explains this tournament is being held to help offset the costs for the band to travel for the Winter Winds Band Competition:

Tucker says the booster club is also selling sponsors for each of the targets. Registration will begin at 9 a.m. and shooting at 10 a.m. Coffee will be readily available and a chili luncheon will be served following the shoot.

Archers can register and pay the day of the tournament. For more information or to become a sponsor, can be found here.