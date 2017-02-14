Man Sentenced to Probation in Parental Assault Case

by Sam Clanton

AVA, Mo. – A man from Mountain Grove is sentenced to five years of supervised probation after pleading guilty to reduced charges in a Douglas County parental assault case.

Thirty-two-year-old Joshua Melton reportedly entered the home of his parents near Vanzant the evening of November 13th, 2016 and started beating his mother. His father reportedly used a gun to fire a single round at Melton, striking him in the chest.

After the father called 9-1-1, officers arrived to find Melton in possession of a firearm and methamphetamine, and he was transported for treatment of his gunshot wound.

Melton was released from the hospital on November 25th. He was originally charged with armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance, unlawful use of drug paraphernalia and two counts of first-degree elder abuse.

Pursuant to an agreement with prosecutors, Melton pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon, and the other charges were dismissed.

According to court records, Melton paid a 300-dollar fine and has been ordered to follow the recommendations of Probation & Parole, including drug testing and outpatient treatment.