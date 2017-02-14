Midway Man Faces Battery Charge

by Shannon Cay

MIDWAY, Ark. – A man from Midway is now facing battery charges related to three-month-old sustaining serious injuries last year.

Authorities in Baxter County say 23-year-old Zachary McCollum, who is being held in the Marion County Jail on unrelated felony charges, is the focus of an investigation out of Dallas, Texas. Sheriff John Montgomery says he received a report from Children’s Medical Center in Dallas indicating that on April 9th, 2016, McCollum’s child had been brought in with multiple rib fractures and a femur fracture that were in the process of healing.

According to investigators with the Arkansas State Police, they then interviewed him about the child’s injuries on February 7th of this year. It was then that investigators determined the injuries occurred in Midway between March and April of last year before McCollum moved to Texas with his child.

Additionally, court records show the child’s mother, Valerie Hilburn, has also filed for a restraining order with those same accusations and e then took the infant to Texas without her consent.

He is facing preliminary charges of battery in the first degree in Baxter County and when he is transferred, he will be given a bond of 100-thousand dollars.