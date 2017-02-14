Monday Basketball: Branson Edges Ozark, Other Scores

by: Scott McCaulley

In a match-up of two teams likely to play again come District Tournament time, the Branson Lady Pirates held off the Ozark Lady Tigers 54-51 in Ozark Monday night. After the Lady Tigers held an early lead, the Lady Pirates led most of the rest of the game though every time they built a lead, Ozark would rally to make it close. Branson’s biggest lead was 10 late in the third quarter but early in the fourth quarter, the Lady Tigers got it to one but never got the lead as the Lady Pirates made enough plays to hold on for the win.

Amanda Kearney led the Lady Pirates with 17 followed by Lauren Garrison’s 16 points. Ozark’s Madie Braden led all scorers in the game with 18 points.

Monday Scores

Girls

Branson 54 Ozark 51

Rogersville 75 Hollister 10

Bolivar 50 Reeds Spring 21

Forsyth 60 Mansfield 59

Cassville 61 Aurora 53

Monett 61 Marionville 45

Clever 72 Blue Eye 43

Crane 68 Sparta 36