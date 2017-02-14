Monday Basketball: Branson Edges Ozark, Other Scores

by: Scott McCaulley
In a match-up of two teams likely to play again come District Tournament time, the Branson Lady Pirates held off the Ozark Lady Tigers 54-51 in Ozark Monday night. After the Lady Tigers held an early lead, the Lady Pirates led most of the rest of the game though every time they built a lead, Ozark would rally to make it close. Branson’s biggest lead was 10 late in the third quarter but early in the fourth quarter, the Lady Tigers got it to one but never got the lead as the Lady Pirates made enough plays to hold on for the win.
Amanda Kearney led the Lady Pirates with 17 followed by Lauren Garrison’s 16 points. Ozark’s Madie Braden led all scorers in the game with 18 points.
Monday Scores
Girls
Branson 54 Ozark 51
Rogersville 75 Hollister 10
Bolivar 50 Reeds Spring 21
Forsyth 60 Mansfield 59
Cassville 61 Aurora 53
Monett 61 Marionville 45
Clever 72 Blue Eye 43
Crane 68 Sparta 36