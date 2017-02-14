Ronald E. Birge, 58, of Rockaway Beach died Monday, February 13, 2017 in Cox Health Center Branson. The date and time of the service will be announced later for the Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Springfield.

Ronald Eugene Birge was born Tuesday, May 13, 1958 in Lebanon, IN to Robert Gene and Carolyn Sue (Weber) Birge. He attended school in the Dillard High School, Ft. Lauderdale, FL. He enlisted in U.S. Army and was stationed at Ft. Lewis, WA from 1977 to 1981. After serving in the military, he became a manager of a grocery store.

He is survived by his mother, Carolyn Byrkett; two sons, Joshua and Jordon Birge; a daughter, Elizabeth Chrisman; three brothers, Rickey, Rory and Ross Birge; one sister, Rolynda Martin and five grandchildren, Mason, Zander, Alexis, Zoe and Anthony.

He is preceded in death by his father and two brothers, Robbie and Ryan Birge.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Kissee-Schofield-Eakins Funeral Home, Forsyth, MO.