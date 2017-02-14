Valentine’s Day Arrest Nets Sex Offender & Felon

by Shannon Cay

GASSVILLE, Ark. – A complaint about stolen cats leads officers to arrest a pair from Gassville on Valentine’s Day.

The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office reports they received the stolen animal complaint about the residence of a home at 830 Buford Cutoff on February 2nd. Sheriff John Montgomery says his investigator looked into the complaint to find 46-year-old Vernard Deatherage lived at the home and he was found to be a sex offender who had never registered in the county.

Montgomery says the second suspect who lived at the home was 40-year-old Rabonna Jones, a convicted felon. He says she did not cooperate with officers during the investigation.

According to a press release, a warrant for the home was served at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Investigators found a .22 caliber rifle and what is suspected to be marijuana and paraphernalia.

Both were arrested without incident and will appear in court next week. The cats were not found, according to the report.