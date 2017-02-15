Another Boil Advisory Issued in Harrison

by Shannon Cay

HARRISON, Ark. – The City of Harrison issues a boil advisory for its customers south and west of the Boone County Fairgrounds today.

Officials with the city say there was an overnight rupture in the main water line off of Fairground Road resulting in low water pressure for some customers. While the repair has been made to the line, the city water department says its customers in that area need to boil their water for at least a minute prior to consumption until it is determined there is no contamination.

Water samples have been taken and sent to the Arkansas Health Department for testing. The boil order will be lift when officials know that there has been no contamination.