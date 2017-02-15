C of O Ranks No. 7 Most Selective 4-Year College

by Tim Church

POINT LOOKOUT, Mo. – The Chronicle of Higher Education ranks College of the Ozarks number seven in the 25 Most-Selective 4-Year Colleges.

According to The Chronicle, all 25 of the private nonprofit institutions included in the publication, hold much higher yield rates or percentages of accepted students who enrolled, than other institutions.

Vice President for Patriotic Activities and Dean of Admission Dr. Marci Linson says they are honored that a very high percentage of students that the college offers admission to take C of O up on the once in a lifetime opportunity that Hard Work U provides.

Private institutions ranked alongside C of O includes the universities of Stanford, Harvard, Yale, Columbia and Princeton and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Full ranking list can be found here.