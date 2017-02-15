Celebrity Corner: An Interview with Actor Stephen Dorff

by Tim Church/Josh Grisham

BRANSON, Mo. – Mornings with Josh Grisham on My100.1 welcomes actor Stephen Dorff to the show.

Dorff received his claim to fame in 1992 when he was chosen from over 2000 young men from around the world for the role of PK in The Power of One opposite of Morgan Freeman and Fay Masterson. Other movie credits include Blade, Space Truckers, Public Enemies and most recently the Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2016 prequel Leatherface.

In Dorff’s latest project, Wheeler, he plays an aspiring musician from Texas, who travels to Nashville to try his hand at county music. Dorff spoke to Grisham about the inspiration behind the movie, which he not only stars in, but co-wrote:

Upcoming movies for Dorff also include Jackals and Music, War and Love.

