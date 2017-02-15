Commissioners Award Bid, Discuss Grant Policy

by Sam Clanton

FORSYTH, Mo. – The Taney County Road & Bridge Department is upgrading its GPS navigation surveying system, as commissioners approve a contract totaling 25-thousand 784 dollars with Springfield-based Ozark Laser & Shoring, Incorporated.

Interim Road & Bridge Administrator Randy Haes says although only one bid was received for a new Topcon type unit, the proposal came in below what the current unit cost 10 years ago…

Commissioners had allocated up to 30-thousand dollars for the upgrade in this year’s budget.

In other business, commissioners move to develop a formal grant management policy for all county departments. Eastern District Commissioner Sheila Wyatt…

Melissa Duckwork, administrative support for the Taney County Emergency Management Office, presented a list of recommendations for grant procedures.

She says each department manages its own grants, but ultimately the county is responsible for tracking funds and meeting deadlines, and a formal policy would provide an extra layer of guidance.