Local Reps. Seeking Interns

by Shannon Cay

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Your local representatives for both the house and senate are accepting applications for internships.

Senator John Boozman’s offices are accepting applications up until March 1st for the spring 2017 session. His local office is in Mountain Home, but he is also accepting applications for his office in Washington, D.C.

Those who apply to work at a state office must be receiving an academic credit, but that is not a requirement for applicants of the D.C. office. You can find that application HERE.

Congressman Steve Womack is also seeking college students and recent graduates to serve as interns in his Washington, D.C. office, as well as his district offices in Rogers, Fort Smith, and Harrison, from May until August. Those who are interested in interning should submit a completed application by March 17.

That application can be found HERE.