Patricia Ann Rushing was born on February 26, 1957 in Duluth, Minnesota the daughter of Harvey Turner and June Elaine (Helm) Turner. She worked as a care giver for nursing homes and in home health. Patricia loved spending time with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed art, sketching, puzzles and reading. She had resided in Kirbyville before moving to her current home in Granby, MO.

Patricia entered into rest on Friday, February 10 at Freeman Hospital West in Joplin at the age of 59.

She was preceded in death by her parents, five siblings and her husband Robert Rushing in 2011.

Patricia is survived by her four sons, Kurtis Goerlich of Granby, Logan Rushing of Bentonville, AR, Robert Rushing, Kevin Rushing and one daughter, Constance Rushing all of Granby; one step-son Scott Rushing and wife Mandy; brother, Peter Turner of Pine River, MN; sister, Karen York of Pierce City, MO; two grandchildren, Lily and Joshua and two step-grandchildren Tyler and Kelsea.

Funeral services will be Friday, February 17 at 3:00 P.M. in Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home and Crematory, Branson with burial following in Ozarks Memorial Park Cemetery, Branson. Visitation will precede the service and begin at 2:00 P.M. on Friday.