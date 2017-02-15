Table Rock Lake to Host Bass Fishing League Opener

by Tim Church

BRANSON, Mo. – Fishing League Worldwide is excited to announce its Bass Fishing League Ozark Division Opener is being held on Saturday, February 25th, on Table Rock Lake in Branson.

FLW Communication Specialist Brian Johnson shares they expect up to 400 boaters and co-anglers to be competing during this one day tournament.

Johnson adds FLW likes to reward its top anglers on the lake and they are real proud of the payouts for this tournament:

Johnson says the current roster still has a handful of spots open for this tournament and local anglers are encouraged to register. The tournament is being held at the Table Rock Lake State Park Marina in Branson. Take is off begins at 7 a.m. and weigh-in will be at 3 p.m.

More information on the tournament and how to register can be found here.