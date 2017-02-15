Two New Branson Attractions, Totaling Over $5Million Announced

by Tim Church

BRANSON, Mo. – Just weeks after the initial announcement, the attraction replacing the Cool-Off Water Chute on Highway 76 in Branson is made public, along with a surprise twist.

Coming to Branson this summer is not one, but two new family friendly attractions. Just weeks ago, demolition of the Cool-Off Water Chute began, and Wednesday afternoon new property owners FACE Amusement Group, announced the replacement attraction; The Branson Coaster.

FACE President Bucky Mabe:

Along with the announcement of The Branson Coaster, FACE Vice President Rusty Mabe shares they are also bringing their next Arcade City location to the Branson Landing:

The Mabe brothers also share their attractions, the 7D Dark Ride Adventure, an interactive shooting gameplay ride, and the Mirror Maze will be joining Arcade City at the Branson Landing.

Bucky Mabe shares they hope to have The Branson Coaster open by early summer and the attractions on the landing open by mid-summer. He adds collectively these projects look to cost upwards of five-million-dollars and create at least 70 local jobs.

More information on FACE Amusement Group and these projects can be found here.