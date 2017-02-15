Visioncon 2017 Announces Upgrades and New Explorations

by Tim Church

BRANSON, Mo. – Visioncon announces several new attractions and activities attendees can expect at this year’s con.

Visioncon President Brandon Shane says alongside the celebrity cars, they have really beefed up the new attractions area this year:

Shane adds they also have several firsts they are excited for attendees to take part in:

Visioncon is Missouri’s premiere comic con. From comic books, action figures and artist vendors to game rooms and cosplaying Visioncon has a little something to offer everyone regardless of your favorite fandoms. Visioncon is also very excited to welcome its guest of honor actor John Wesley Shipp to Branson.

For ticket information and a complete guest list visit Visioncon.net.