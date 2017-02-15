Water Line Replacement Likely in Harrison

by Shannon Cay

HARRISON, Ark. – The Harrison City Council will likely approve funds for the replacement of a 70-year-old water line at its February meeting.

On February 5th and again on February 7th, the 12-inch water line servicing customers on Highway 7 South broke, leaving homes without water for a number of hours and under a precautionary boil order for a few days. So at the latest Harrison committee meeting, Public Works Director Wade Phillips brought in a piece of the dilapidated pipe to show alderman.

Phillips recommended to the board they approve an estimated 560-thousand dollars in funds to replace the line from the Berry Addition to Harness Road. He said he would bring bids to the next city council meeting, slated for February 23rd.