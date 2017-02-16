70th Annual Black Tie Gala Registration Deadline Approaches

by Tim Church

BRANSON, Mo. – The deadline to register for the 70th Annual Branson/Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce and CVB Black Tie Gala is quickly approaching.

Anyone planning to attend the Friday, February 24th, event must make their ticket reservations by this Friday.

Chamber and CVB President and CEO Jeff Seifried says he invites everyone to not miss out of Branson’s greatest event of the year:

The Black Tie Gala is a night where the community comes together to celebrate the success of 2016 and to present the Mary, Pioneer, Ambassador, Beautification, Community Spirit and Care for Kids Awards.

