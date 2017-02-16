BCQQ Debates A.B.C.’s Implementation of Taxes

by Shannon Cay

HARRISON, Ark. – The Boone County Quorum Court debates how to handle back taxes related to the sale of alcohol on Tuesday evening.

Boone County Justices set out during the meeting to pass an ordinance authorizing the newly formed Alcoholic Control Board to extend the February 28th deadline to pay back taxes and fees to March 20th. After a slight amendment of wording, that ordinance was unanimously carried.

However, the concern is that even with the extension, the back taxes and fees dating back to 2012 would still be too much of a financial hardship on some not-for- profits in the country. A representative of the American Legion Post 340 out of Diamond City spoke:

These statements and others struck debates back and forth between the Quorum Court, Troy Burlinson who represents the A.B.C. Board, and the public.

As its stands, the A.B.C. Board has been authorized to waive the 12.5 percent and 22 percent penalties set out for the late payment of alcohol, beer, and wine beverage tax for all A.B.C. Permit holders with penalties due up to March 20th.

Judge Robert Hathaway ended the discussion to continue at a committee meeting so the quorum and the A.B.C. Board would have time to come to some legal agreement on what to do to have the taxes paid but not put small or rural not-for-profits out of business.