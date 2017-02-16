Branson Daybreakers Rotary Club to Host 13th Chili Cook Off

by Tim Church

BRANSON, Mo. – The Branson Daybreakers Rotary Club is hosting its 13th Annual Chili Cook Off on Saturday, February 18th, at Branson/Hollister Lions Club Building.

The cook off kicks off at 1 p.m. and will feature chili from 11 different service clubs and local restaurants. Admission tickets are five-dollars each and children 12 and under eat for free, according to event coordinator Tony Espey:

The event will also include live music, 50/50 drawings, a silent and a live auction, and people’s choice chili judging. More information on this event and a complete list of the participating service clubs and local restaurants can be found here.