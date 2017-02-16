Branson Police Arrest Two Suspects Wanted for Vehicle/Property Thefts

by Tim Church

BRANSON, Mo. – A brief foot pursuit in Branson results in the arrest of two Springfield suspects wanted in connection of more than 50 vehicle thefts and thefts from vehicles.

On February 14th, detectives with the Branson Police Department discovered the two suspects, identified as 25-year-old Chelcy McCollegan and 29-year-old David Reeves, had been staying at an undisclosed residence on Green Mountain Drive in Branson.

Following a brief foot chase involving Reeves, he and McCollegan were taken into custody by Branson Police on outstanding Greene County warrants and for other thefts.

While conducting surveillance on the location, detectives located two stolen Springfield vehicles. Several stolen items from the two suspects and from the stolen vehicles, including stolen pieces of identification, forged documents, stolen handguns, and other illegally obtained items, were also recovered, according to the online release.

Reeves is being charged with trafficking in stolen identities and McCollegan is being charged with tampering in the 1st degree. Both suspects are being held in the Taney County Jail on bonds of 25-thousand-dollars apiece.

Additional charges in this case from Taney County are anticipated, according to police.