Burrow Named Branson Employee of the Month

by Sam Clanton

BRANSON, Mo. – Community Center Coordinator Traci Burrow of the Branson Parks Department is named the City of Branson’s Employee of the Month for February.

Burrow is recognized for spearheading the new Adopt-a-Senior program, providing gifts and needed items to area seniors over the Christmas holiday.

Alderman Rick Todd says Burrow identified 70 seniors in need, and all were adopted by the public and area businesses…

Burrow gives credit to co-workers and members of the community who helped her carry out the program…

Todd says by developing the program, Burrow showed compassion and commitment, and displayed a great sense of teamwork.