Joan Lee (DeGeorge) Sherbon of Branson, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, February 14, 2017, when she was able to join her sweetheart George on Valentine’s Day. Joan was born August 25, 1933, in Rochester, New York, and was the daughter of Philip DeGeorge and Helen LiVecchi. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.

A beautiful lady, Joan showed her love to friends and family by cooking and entertaining. She was a business owner and worked in hospitality. Joan loved her family and adorned her walls with their photos. She enjoyed the sunshine, time in Florida and the beauty of Branson. Joan enjoyed the love of her animals as well, especially Cody, who recently preceded her in death.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, George Sherbon.

Joan is survived by a daughter, Janine Quinnelly and husband Michael; a son, Donald Maul, Jr. and wife Janese; 13 grandchildren: Monique Baker, Brittany Draper, Matthew Tirmenstein, Rachel Wright, Constance Maul, Donald John Maul III, Whitnie Wagnon, Savannah Maul, Jillian Maul, Jacob Maul, Michael Lovelady, Anja Lovelady and Ammon Lovelady; 14 great-grandchildren: Jackson Baker, Annabelle Baker, Lila Baker, Kade Draper, Catalina Draper, Jesse Tirmenstein, Isabella Tirmenstein, Talon Tirmenstein, Peyton Colvin, Piper Colvin, Harper Tirmenstein, Corbin Wright, Elizabeth Wright and Issak Hanley; a sister, Sheila Kauffman; a brother, Raymond DeGeorge and wife Susan; two nephews; and a niece.

A private family gathering will be held Saturday, February 25, 2017, at Don Maul, Jr.'s home.