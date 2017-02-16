Lester Ray Antle, age 83, of Exeter, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, February 14, 2017 in his home.

He was born May 8, 1933 in Exeter, Missouri the son of Beecher and Gussie Ann (Cooper) Antle. On April 16, 1954 at Ridgley, Missouri he was united in marriage to Juanita Birkes, who preceded him in death on May 26, 1988. Also preceding him in death were his parents; a daughter-in-law, Rana Michele Antle; two brothers, Everett and Gene Antle and three sisters, Hattie Purdom, Minnie Cornell and Lucille Antle.

Surviving are three sons, Randy Antle of Cassville, Missouri, Kelly Antle and his wife Julie of Marionville, Missouri and Kent Antle and his wife Regina of Exeter, Missouri; six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Lester received his education at Exeter and graduated from Exeter High School in 1950. During the Korean War he served in the United States Navy from December 7, 1950 until February 12, 1954. At the age of 25 he was saved at Ridgley Baptist Church and later was pastor at Washburn First Baptist Church and Mineral Springs Baptist Church. For several years he was a self-employed drywaller. He was a member of Cassville First Baptist Church. Some of his favorite pastimes were farming and witnessing for the Lord.

Services will be held at 10:00 A.M. Friday, February 17, 2017 at Cassville First Baptist Church under direction of Fohn Funeral Home in Cassville. Joe Hoover and Pastor James Weaver will conduct the services. Burial with military honors will be in Maplewood Cemetery at Exeter, Missouri.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. Thursday at Fohn Funeral Home in Cassville.

Contributions may be made to DAV or Missouri Baptist Children’s Home in memory of Lester.