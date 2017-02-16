Melvin O. Hutchison, age 82, of Wichita, Kansas, formerly of Cassville, passed away on Tuesday, February 14, 2017. Mr. Hutchison, son of Floyd and Marjorie (Allensworth) Hutchison, was born on September 12, 1934, in Topeka, Kansas. He graduated from Topeka high school in 1952 and later attended college in Chattanooga, Tennessee, earning a two-year degree. Mr. Hutchison was united in marriage to Judith Ellen Stark and to this union four children were born; subsequently he married Shirley Keen. He was a true salesman at heart, always willing to make a deal and trying to find new ways to make money; he was never one to just sit around. Mr. Hutchison owned and operated several businesses throughout his life such as the ford dealership in the ‘70s, Brothers Tractor in the ‘80s, and several trucking businesses. He was a very loving father and he always made it a point to take them on trips. Mr. Hutchison was very family oriented and enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was a wonderful friend to many and will be greatly missed.

Survivors include three sons, Melvin Hutchison and his wife Vicki, of Willard, Monte Hutchison and his wife Kristen, of Mesa, Arizona, and Martin Hutchison and his wife Shelly, of Van Buren, Arkansas; one daughter, Melanie Loyd, of Aurora; ten grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by one brother, Floyd Robert Hutchison.

Funeral arrangements will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 18, 2017, at the White Funeral Home and Crematory with Pastor Jamie Smith officiating. Burial to follow at Mineral Spring Cemetery in Cassville. The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. until service time at the funeral home.

