Missouri Lt. Governor Parson to Visit Branson

by Tim Church

BRANSON, Mo. – Lieutenant Governor of Missouri Mike Parson is coming to Branson tomorrow (Friday) morning to meet with the Branson Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce and local Veterans.

Parson will begin his morning in Branson by stopping at the Branson Chamber and CVB office at 8:30 a.m. At 9:45 he will be go to visit the Branson Ballparks of America site and at 10:45 Parson will host a Veterans Town Hall meeting at the Branson Golden Corral.

All Veterans and their families are invited to attend this town hall meeting to speak with Parson one on one.

More information on Parson can be found here.