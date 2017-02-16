Nixa P.D. Investigating Suspicious Activity

by Tim Church

NIXA, Mo. – The Nixa Police Department is seeking information from the public in regards to a man who attempted to pull a woman into his vehicle Wednesday afternoon, near the intersection of Mt. Vernon and Rice Streets.

Nixa Police Detective Jon Huff reports a woman was walking along, when a tan colored older model van/jeep type vehicles, with a partial Missouri Plate K-Y-, pulled up next to her and a man attempted to pull her into the vehicle.

The male subject was described as Hispanic, in his 20’s or 30’s, around 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing between 200 to 250 pounds, with short black hair, a scar on the left side of his face, scruffy facial hair and a full sleeve tattoo.

Anyone with any information on this incident is encouraged to contact 911 or the Nixa Police Department.