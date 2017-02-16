Operating, Capital Budgets Approved for Convention Center

by Sam Clanton

BRANSON, Mo. – Although the Branson Convention Center is expected to operate at a loss this year, city officials are hopeful that revenues will continue to increase.

Branson aldermen have approved operating and capital budgets for the convention center showing total revenues at just over 4-million dollars, and total expenditures at 4-point-4 million dollars.

General Manager Marc Mulherin says January numbers improved over last year, February numbers are on budget, and the convention center is looking to turn a profit in March.

He says 14 major events are scheduled this year, with half of those occurring in the first quarter…

The approved budgets include a capital expense request of just over 200-thousand dollars.

Mulherin says these funds will be used to re-seal a parking lot, improve basketball courts, upgrade security cameras and safe-lock systems, and to complete an IT project.