Richard Otis Daniel, Jr., age 78, of Hollister, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, February 14, 2017. He was born March 22, 1938, in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and was the son of LaVeta Daniel and Richard Daniel, Sr. Services and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.

Richard proudly served his country in the U.S. Army as a medical specialist. He loved eagles and Cardinals ball games. Richard sang bass with his church, worked in ticket sales at shows and was a driver. Always a jokester, his time with family, friends and his dog Patches meant much to him. Richard especially loved his time with his great-granddaughters.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters; his mother-in-law, Thelma Trustey; and stepgrandson, Preston Mikel Baughman.

Richard is survived by his loving wife, Merinda Daniel of the home; a daughter, Tracy Peterson and husband Tommy of Merriam Woods; a son, Mikel Baughman and wife Kayla of Walnut Shade, Missouri; six grandchildren: Shasta Mack and husband Sergeant Tim Mack of Ft. Leonard Wood, Missouri, Matthew Baughman and wife Kayce of Bull Creek, Missouri, Austin Baughman of Butler, Missouri, Jesse Faye Peterson of Kirbyville, Missouri, Thomas Peterson of Merriam Woods, Missouri, and Bev Culbertson and husband Randall of Bolivar, Missouri; stepgrandchildren: Cody Loonsfoot and Cyla Loonsfoot of Walnut Shade, Missouri; three great-grandchildren: Madison, Payton and Atticus; a sister, Donna Limberley and husband Doyce of Princeton, Texas; and nephews, nieces, and friends.

A memorial service with full military honors will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 18, 2017, at Friendly Baptist Church in Branson, Missouri, with Pastor Monty Dunn officiating. Inurnment will take place at a later time at Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Springfield, Missouri. Memorial contributions in memory of Richard Daniel, Jr. may be made to the family. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.cremationsoftheozarks.com.