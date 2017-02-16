Two from Yellville Tied to Theft Ring, Missing Boy

by Shannon Cay

YELLVILLE, Ark. – There will be a public viewing today (Thursday) from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Marion County Sheriff’s Office relating to property recovered from a theft ring out of Yellville.

Two men from Yellville are currently behind bars tied to these alleged burglaries out of Boone, Marion, and Baxter counties dating back to December, according to a release from Marion County Sheriff Clinton Evans. He says three trailer loads of property were recovered from 51-year-old Robert James Cobb’s home in south Yellville on February 6th.

He says during the execution of the warrant, investigators subsequently found 39-year-old Matthew Stephenson and an 11-year-old both from Yellville. Evans says the child had been reported as missing three weeks ago and was taken into custody by juvenile services.

Cobb is being held on preliminary charges of possession of methamphetamine and paraphernalia, as well as theft by receiving. He is being held on a 10-thousand dollar bond.

Stevenson is being held on numerous charges including theft of property, breaking and entering, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He is being held on a 150-thousand dollar bond.

Evans says he hopes more people can identify these confiscated possessions in hopes to identify more victims of this alleged theft ring.