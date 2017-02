Wednesday Basketball Scores, Thursday Schedule

Arkansas High School District Tournaments

1A at North Ark

St. Joe 48 Western Grove Girls 40

Jasper 62 Western Grove Boys 28

Today

1A at Lead Hill

Kingston vs. Alpena Girls 4:00

Alpena vs. Kingston Boys 5:30

Omaha vs. Lead Hill Girls 7:00

Omaha vs. Lead Hill Boys 8:30

3A at Mountain View

Valley Springs vs. Clinton Girls 4:00

Marshall vs. Yellville-Summit Boys 5:30

Mountain View vs. Bergman Girls 7:00

Valley Springs vs. Clinton Boys 8:30

Regular Season

Girls

Clever at Forsyth

Reeds Spring at Rogersville

Buffalo at Hollister

New Covenant at Hurley

Cassville at Seneca

Monett at East Newton

Lamar at Aurora

Boys

Forsyth at Blue Eye

Hurley at Greenwood

Boys/Girls

Spokane at S of O

Bradleyville at Chadwick