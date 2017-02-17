Brothers Sentenced for Stealing Guns from Pawn Shop

by Sam Clanton

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – A Barry County man is one of two brothers sentenced in U-S District Court in Fayetteville, Arkansas for stealing guns from a pawn shop in Pea Ridge.

Thirty-nine-year-old Jeremy Rusher of Seligman will spend the next 120 months in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release. He is also ordered to pay a fine of 2-thousand 650 dollars.

Rusher and his younger brother, 29-year-old Cory Rusher of Jane, Missouri, are sentenced on one count each of aiding and abetting the theft of firearms from a federal firearms licensee. Cory Rusher received a prison term of 78 months, and is ordered to pay the same amount in fines.

Additionally, both men are ordered to pay restitution of 1-thousand 250 dollars.

Prosecutors say the brothers were caught on video surveillance breaking into business on July 11th, 2016. The men visited the store earlier that day and had pawned an item, so the store manager was able to provide positive identification to police, who caught up with them two days later, and recovered the stolen guns.

Jeremy and Cory Rusher were each named in a federal indictment in August of 2016, and pleaded guilty in October.