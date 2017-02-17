City Providing Funds for Emergency Help, Fine Arts

by Sam Clanton

BRANSON, Mo. – The Branson Board of Aldermen approves first reading of four contracts with area non-profit agencies to provide temporary emergency help for the needy, and funding for the arts.

Branson City Administrator Bill Malinen…

The board is authorizing 12-thousand dollars for Faith Community Health Center to provide assistance with prescription and non-narcotic medication.

OACAC will receive 8-thousand dollars to assist with gas vouchers, tire replacement and automotive repair, licensing and insurance.

The Women’s Crisis Center of Taney County will receive 10-thousand dollars in support of 24-hour crisis intervention, shelter access and referral services.

And the city is allocating 20-thousand dollars for the Branson Arts Council to provide activities for school age children and opportunities for local residents to experience the fine arts at a minimal cost.