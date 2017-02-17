by: Scott McCaulley

District Basketball Tournaments are in the final stages in Arkansas while in Missouri some Districts start this weekend while others have now been seeded:

Arkansas

The Class 1A District Finals are tonight at North Arkansas College with the Jasper Girls playing St. Joe at 6:00 followed by the Kingston Boys will play Jasper at 7:15. Also, tonight is semi-final night at the 4A District at Berryville with the Lady Bobcats playing Gravette at 7:00. Also, Semi-final round action took place Thursday in the 1A Tournament at Lead Hill and at the 3A at Mountain View with Finals and Third Place Games scheduled for Saturday.

Scores

1A at Lead Hill

Alpena 62 Kingston Boys 46

Omaha 43 Lead Hill Girls 21

Omaha 75 Lead Hill Boys 56

2A at Magazine

Magazine 40 Eureka Springs Boys 35

3A at Mountain View

Clinton 55 Valley Springs Girls 49

Yellville-Summit 61 Marshall Boys 58

Mountain View 44 Bergman Girls 26

Valley Springs 62 Clinton Boys 45

Missouri

The Class 1 District at Bakersfield begins Saturday with a total of eight first round games. The top seeded Bradleyville Boys and Girls will both be in action tomorrow morning with the Lady Eagles playing Lutie at 10:00 followed by the Eagles against Niangua at 11:20.

Meanwhile the Class 4 and 5 Districts involving Reeds Spring and Branson have been seeded. Bolivar is hosting the Class 4 District with the host Liberators the top seed on the Boys Side followed by Rogersville, Hillcrest, Reeds Spring, Marshfield and West Plains. West Plains is the top seed on the Girls Side followed by Rogersville, Marshfield, Bolivar, Reeds Spring, and Hillcrest. Action begins on Saturday February 25.

The Class 5 District will feature first round games played at Glendale High School followed by semi-finals and finals at Missouri State at the Hammons Student Center. Kickapoo is the top seed for both the Boys and Girls Tournaments. The Chiefs are followed in the seeds by Glendale, Ozark, Parkview, and Branson while the Lady Chiefs are followed by Branson, Ozark, Parkview, and Glendale. Opening Round Games will be also be on Saturday February 25.