Dorris New Branson Volleyball Coach

Submitted by Brenda Romine, Branson Schools Communication Director

Lauren Dorris has been named the new head volleyball coach at Branson High School. The announcement comes after Dorris was approved for the position by the board of education at last night’s meeting. She replaces Becky Lipacek who announced her retirement in January after 27 years coaching and teaching.

Dorris is currently the head volleyball coach at Holden High School where her teams were undefeated conference champs for the past two seasons. She is a graduate of Drury University where she also played volleyball. Dorris earned a graduate degree from McNeese State University in Louisiana while serving the university as a graduate assistant. She is a native of Springfield, Missouri and a graduate of Hillcrest High School.

“We welcome Lauren to the Pirate family,” said David Large, Branson High School activities director. “Her experiences as a coach and a college player will provide her the skills necessary to develop a firm foundation with our athletes on and off the court. We look forward to a great season of play.”

Dorris’ contract with the district begins July 1.