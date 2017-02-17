Jimmy Ray Brightwell, age 69, of Cassville, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at Cox Medical Center South in Springfield, Missouri.

He was born March 31, 1947 in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas the son of L D and Leoda (Luther) Brightwell. On November 6, 2009 in Cassville he was united in marriage to Kimmee Petty, who survives. Also surviving are two sons, Clint Brightwell and Jason Brightwell both of Reedley, California; his parents, L D and Leoda Brightwell; three sisters, De McGruder of Cassville, Missouri, Deronda Gurney and her husband Tom of Shell Knob, Missouri and Debra McIntyre and her husband Tim of Kingsburg, California; one granddaughter, Alyssa Brightwell; one great granddaughter and his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Phyllis and Mike Petty.

Jimmy graduated from high school in Dinuba, California. During the Vietnam War he served in the United States Marines from May 31, 1966 until April 9, 1969. He then returned to Dinuba and worked for the City of Dinuba as a mechanic. Around forty years ago he moved from California to Missouri to make his home. Some of his favorite pastimes were fishing, shooting, being outdoors and raising cattle.

Graveside services with military honors will be held at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, February 19, 2017 in Clio Cemetery at Jenkins, Missouri, under direction of Fohn Funeral Home in Cassville. Pastor James Weaver and Pastor Doyle Russell will conduct the services.

The family will receive friends from 1:30 P.M. until service time Sunday at Clio Cemetery, Jenkins.