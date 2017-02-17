Lakes Area Wrestlers at State Meet

by: Scott McCaulley

The Missouri State Wrestling Championships are taking place in Columbia this weekend at the University of Missouri.

Seven Lakes Area Wrestlers are taking part in the competition. From Branson in Class 3, they are Skyler Harris (113), Jacob Ulrich (145), Hunter Holderfield (152), Isaiah Wittmer (160), and David Stacey (285). From Hollister in Class 2, the qualifiers are Matthew Cozart (138) and Brandon Gandy (285).

First Round Matches get underway today with the Finals scheduled for Saturday.