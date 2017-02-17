Larry “Scott” Wright, age 68, of Shell Knob, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at his home.

He was born January 31, 1949 in Washington, DC the son of Graham and Ola Mae (Dowling) Wright. On January 5, 2001 in Plaserville, California he was united in marriage to Bernice “Darlene” Williams, who survives. Also surviving are one son, Eric Wright of Riverside, California; one daughter Mary Jane Gyll and her husband Larry of Riverside, California; one brother Rick Wright of California; two granddaughters and one great grandson.

Preceding him in death were his parents.

Scott received his education in Washington, DC where he graduated from high school. During the Vietnam War he served in the United States Marine Corp from 1967 until 1971. For several years he was employed with the United States Postal Service as a mail carrier from which he retired. In 2001 he moved from California to Shell Knob, Missouri to make his home. Some of his favorite pastimes were woodworking, boating and fishing and just joking and having fun. He especially enjoyed his dogs.

No services are scheduled at this time. Cremation arrangements are under direction of Fohn Funeral Home in Shell Knob.