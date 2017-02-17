Stanley “Duane” Ratliff, age, 75, of Branson, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, February 14, 2017. Duane was born January 24, 1942, in Joplin, Missouri, and was the son of Milton Regan Ratliff and Alma Marie Rather. Arrangements and cremation are under the direction of Cremations of the Ozarks.

With a passion for music and cooking, Duane was a talented chef and musician. He lived in Chicago many years, playing the oboe in the Chicago Symphony and teaching culinary at the Art Institute of Chicago. He worked as a manager for Hyatt Regency Hotel, implementing food and beverage departments at new startups.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Duane is survived by a brother, Darrel Ratliff and wife Marva, and nieces and nephews: Lacy Burch, Libby Warren, Sonja Cunningham and Trae Ratliff.

Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 18, 2017, at Westville Cemetery in Oklahoma. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.cremationsoftheozarks.com