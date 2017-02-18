AR Hwy. Commission Approves Bid for Safety Improvements

Press Release

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas State Highway Commission has approved a bid for improvements to 351 of freeway off-ramps throughout the state, according to Arkansas State Highway and Transportation Department (AHTD) officials.

The purpose of this project is to install off-ramp improvements such as sign replacements, lowered signs and ramp delineations.

Ewing Signal Construction, LLC of Nixa, MO was awarded the contract at $3,098,847.80.

Construction is scheduled to begin in two to four weeks, weather permitting. Completion is expected in late 2017.

View the project map here: NR 17-026-A.

