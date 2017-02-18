AR Hwy. Commission Approves Bid for Safety Improvements

Press Release
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas State Highway Commission has approved a bid for improvements to 351 of freeway off-ramps throughout the state, according to Arkansas State Highway and Transportation Department (AHTD) officials.
The purpose of this project is to install off-ramp improvements such as sign replacements, lowered signs and ramp delineations.
Ewing Signal Construction, LLC of Nixa, MO was awarded the contract at $3,098,847.80.
Construction is scheduled to begin in two to four weeks, weather permitting. Completion is expected in late 2017.
View the project map here: NR 17-026-A.
Travel information on Arkansas’ highways can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ArkansasHighways.com. You can also follow us on Twitter @AHTD.