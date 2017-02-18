Billings Woman Hurt as Vehicle Swerves to Miss Deer

by Sam Clanton

STONE COUNTY, Mo. – A woman from Billings suffers life-threatening injuries in a single-vehicle crash on Highway 173 north of Highway 76 in Stone County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 31-year-old Matthew Baker of Billings was southbound at 7:48 a.m. Saturday, when he swerved his SUV to avoid hitting a deer, then ran off the roadway and struck an embankment.

A passenger, 31-year-old Natasha Nelson of Billings, was transported by ambulance to Cox Medical Center Branson for treatment of serious injuries.

According to online arrest reports, Baker was cited for felony leaving the scene of an accident involving physical injury and misdemeanor driving while intoxicated. He was booked in the Stone County Jail on a 24-hour hold.