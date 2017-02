by Sam Clanton

BRANSON, Mo. – A man from Branson is killed in a single-vehicle, rollover crash on Highway 265 four miles northwest of Branson in Stone County.

State troopers say 40-year-old James Johnson was northbound at 11:18 p.m. Friday, when his compact SUV ran off the roadway, struck a culvert and overturned.

Johnson was pronounced dead at the scene by Stone County Coroner John Cunnyngham.

The crash marks the 10th fatality accident of 2017 for Troop D of the Missouri State Highway Patrol.