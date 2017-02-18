Branson Photographers Win at International Show

Press Release

LAS VEGAS, Nev. – TNT Old Time Photos photographers Meghan Sarff and Joe Tinoco won at the 2017 Antique and Amusement Photographers International Photo Contest held February 1st in Las Vegas, Nevada. TNT Old Time Photos earned three (3) ribbons from over three hundred photo entries worldwide.

Tinoco, who is owner and operator of TNT Old Time Photos, received a third place ribbon for his photo of Children and an Honorable Mention for his portrait of a Baby. Sarff earned a third place finish for her portrait in the 20’s Era category.

TNT Old Time Photos is located at 2115 West 76 Country Music Boulevard in Branson, Missouri. To find out more about TNT Old Time Photos call 417-320-6032 or visit their website at http://www.tntoldtimephoto.com.

The AAPI annual photography competition attracts hundreds of entries representing photo studios across the United States, Canada and Europe. AAPI is a professional association for photographers and vendors specializing in souvenir photography including antique or “Old Time Photos,” special events, historical re-enactments, and amusement portraits. Members are located throughout the United States and Canada, as well as several other countries.

For more information or to see all the winning portraits, visit the AAPI website at www.oldtimephotos.org.