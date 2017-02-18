District Basketball Today

by: Scott McCaulley

Several District Basketball Tournaments are wrapping up in Arkansas while another gets underway in Missouri today:

-The Class 1A District at North Arkansas College wrapped up Friday night with both Jasper teams taking home championships, the Girls 55-21 over St. Joe and the Boys 56-42 over Deer.

-At the 1A District at Lead Hill, Alpena took home the Boys Championship knocking off Omaha 56-37 while Kingston takes Girls Championship with a win over Omaha. Alpena Girls take third 39-26 over Lead Hill while Kingston defeats Lead Hill in the Boys third place game.

-At the 2A District at Magazine, the Eureka Springs Boys play for third place against Danville at 4:30.

-The Class 3A District wraps-up in Mountain View. Third place games will feature the Valley Springs and Bergman Girls at 4:00 with the Marshall and Clinton Boys playing at 5:30. The Girls Championship Game at 7:00 will feature Mountain View and Clinton while the Boys Title Game at 8:30 pits Valley Springs against Yellville-Summit.

-The Class 4A District wraps-up in Berryville with the host Lady Bobcats playing Huntsville for the District Title at 7:00 with Huntsville playing Pea Ridge in the Boys Final at 8:30. Third place games start at 4:00.

-In Missouri, the Class 1 District Tournament gets underway in Bakersfield with both of the top seeded Bradleyville teams playing early. The Lady Eagles take on Lutie at 10:00 AM followed by the Eagles playing Niangua at 11:20 AM.