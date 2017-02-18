Lampe Man Killed in Double Fatality Accident in AR

by Sam Clanton

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. – A man from Lampe and a man from Lincoln, Arkansas are killed in a head-on crash on Arkansas Highway 59 one mile south of the Washington County line in Crawford County.

State Police say 61-year-old Daniel Jones of Lincoln was southbound at 7:45 p.m. Friday, when his car crossed the center line and struck a northbound vehicle driven by 62-year-old Terry Parsons of Lampe.

Both were declared dead at the scene. The bodies were taken to Beasley’s Embalming and Washington Regional Medical Center.

The report indicates clear weather and dry road conditions at the time of the accident.