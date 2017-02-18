Lt. Gov. Parson Meets with Area Leaders, Veterans in Branson

by Tim Church

BRANSON, Mo. – Lieutenant Governor of Missouri Mike Parson spends Friday morning in Branson, speaking with community leaders and Veterans.

During his visit to the area, Parson hosted a Town Hall Meeting to speak and hear from Veterans. He says the one thing he wants the Veterans of Branson to know is he and the Governor Eric Greitens are here to help:

Parson also spent part of his trip speaking with the Branson/Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce. He shares that discussion included talking about the three main functions of the lieutenant governor’s office; tourism, seniors and Veterans:

Parson adds the governor’s office recognizes that Southwest Missouri and Branson are huge economic drivers for the state and he is going to do the best he can to make sure they continue to grow and succeed.