Ulrich Wrestles For Medal at State

by: Scott McCaulley

The final day of the Missouri State Wrestling Championships in Columbia will see a Lakes Area Wrestler compete for a medal.

Jacob Ulrich of Branson won his first two matches in the Class 3 Competition before being defeated in the semi-finals. Ulrich will wrestle this morning in a Consolation Match to determine if he will wrestle in the third or fifth place match later in the day.

Six other Lakes Area Wrestlers competed in the State Meet including four other wrestlers from Branson. Skyler Harris lost in the first round at 113 and picked up a couple of consolation wins before being eliminated while Hunter Holderfield did the same in the 152 weight class. Isaiah Wittmer won his first round match at 160 before losing the next two while David Stacey lost both of his matches at 285.

In Class 2, Hollister was represented by two wrestlers. Matthew Cozart lost his opening match and then won a consolation match before being eliminated in the 138 weight class while Brandon Gandy dropped both of his matches at 285